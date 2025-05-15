Results of 6 courses CET declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of the common entrance test (CET) of six courses on Thursday.

The six CETs conducted for Nursing, hotel management undergraduate and postgraduate, Master of Computer Application, Bachelor of Physical Education, Master of Physical Education,

Diploma in Psychiatric Nursing (DPN) and Diploma in Public Health Nursing (PHN) courses from March to April. The scorecards of MAH-Nursing CET, MH-BHMCT/MHMCT(Integrated)-CET, MAH-MCA CET, MH-DPN/PHN CET, MAH-M.P.Ed CET and MAH-B.P.Ed CET-2025 were made available. With the declaration of the result, the process will get impetus soon.

The students can take a printout of the result sheet. The process of declaring the results of other courses is underway.