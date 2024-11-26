Retd addl-SP Qalandar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alhaj Qalandar Sharif Shaikh, the retired Additional Superintendent of Police (addl-SP) and resident of Hudco Corner-N11, died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid in the afternoon while burial took place at Chittekhana graveyard. He was 73 and is survived by his wife and two sons. He was the elder brother of Aslam Sharif Shaikh (chairman, Al-Huda Group of Schools).