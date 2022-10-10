Retd. PI M A Raheem passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Retired police inspector (traffic branch), M A Raheem, died of oldage today (October 10) morning. He was 88.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Jameel Baig after Namaz-e-Maghrib, while his burial took place at Eidgah Qabrastan late in the evening.

He is survived by four sons, daughters-in-law, three daughters, sons-in-law and grand children.

He was the father of senior journalist M A Qadeer and Maulana Azad College's Prof. M A Bari. The retired PI was awarded with President's Medal for his outstanding service in 1984-85.