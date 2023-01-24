Retd police officer S M Khan passes away

Aurangabad: Former assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Syed Muzaffaruddin Khan (popularly known as Zia Bhai) s/o Qazi Muhammed Abdul Qayyum died of brief illness on Monday. He was 72.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be prayed in Lota Karanja Masjid on Wednesday at 11 am, while the burial will take place in Panchkunwan Qabrastan (Rohilla Galli) on January 25.

He is survived by two sons who are settled in the USA. He was the cousin brother of former corporator M A Rauf.