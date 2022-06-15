Retd. teacher duped of Rs 22 lakh under pretext of granting loan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 15:

Pundaliknagar police have registered an offence against three accused including a branch manager of Vijaya Bank on a charge of duping a retired teacher of around Rs 22 lakh under the pretext of sanctioning a loan of Rs 25 lakh for the construction of a farmhouse and developing two plots in Shendra MIDC area.

The complainant Sanjay Jadhav (Waregaon in Phulambri) stated that he had a meeting with Nandulal Rajaram Khairnar (63), Ganesh Rajaram Khairnar (35, both residents of Vishwakarma Mini Market, Cidco) and the branch manager of Vijaya Bank, Bhushanchandra Arya (35) on March 8, 2018. The trio were known to each other.

Meanwhile, the senior Khairnar told the retired teacher that he is the secretary of Matoshri Industrial Cooperative Society in Shendra MIDC. The society was having a large pool of land and out of which two plots of 10,000 square feet each are remaining for selling. Khairnar convinced Jadhav saying that he requires money to get his work done work in Mantralay, therefore, he agreed to sell these plots at prices less than market rates to him.

The deal was fixed at Rs 10.17 lakh per plot. Of which, Rs 17,000 was the membership charge of the society. The complainant gave the money in the form of a cheque and cash.

Later on, the branch manager lured the complainant that he will sanction a loan of Rs 25 lakh to him, to construct a farmhouse on his agricultural land and develop his plots, at the rate of 4 per cent interest. He demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for the work. It was decided to issue a cheque of the said amount in the name of Khairnar. The complainant fulfilled all the formalities, but the loan has not been sanctioned to him till today.

Threatening of dire consequences

The accused threatened the retired teacher with dire consequences when he insisted to return his money. Hence Jadhav complained. PSI Vithal Ghodke is investigating the case.