Retired ideal teachers to get increment following court directives

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Two retired teachers of Osmanabad Zilla Parishad (ZP) will get an increment following the directives of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court. According to details, the petitioners Ramhari Sambhaji Pachphule and Vinayak Jadhav received ‘Ideal Teacher’s award in 2008.

As per the State Government circular dated December 12, 2000, an additional annual increment should be given to the recipient of the award. The ZP administration did not give the increment to petitioners despite the fact that they received the award.

Ramhari Pachphule and Vinayak Jadhav retired from the service in 2010. Since then, they have been pursuing the matter of increment arrears with the ZP administration which did not take its notice. The teachers filed a petition in the High Court through adv Kishor Doke in 2019.

After the hearing of the arguments, the court directed the ZP to pay an increment amount within six months. Its administration failed to implement the orders of HC.

So, Pachphule filed a contempt of court petition in the court in January. After conducting the hearing on the petition, the court directed to issue a notice to ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

ZP CEO Rahul Gupta and his administrative officer were present for the hearing on Monday when the petition came before the HC bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar.

ZP lawyer Kaldate informed the court that the service books of the petitioners were lost, so, the petitioners were not given an increment.

The lawyer of the petitioners requested the court the duplicate copies of the service books should be taken into consideration for the increment. The court accepted the request of the petitioners.

The petitioners got relief when the CEO who himself was present for the hearing and showed a willingness to pay them increment arrears by December 30.