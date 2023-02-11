Retired MSEDCL employee Siddiqui passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2023 09:25 PM 2023-02-11T21:25:01+5:30 2023-02-11T21:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad: Retired MSEDCL employee
Ansar-un-Nabi Iqrar-un-Nabi Siddiqui (resident of Lota Karanja) died of a brief illness on Saturday (February 11) evening. He was 72.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed in the Lota Karanja Masjid and the burial took place in Panchkuwan Qabrastan late in the evening. He is survived by a wife, two sons, one daughter and an extended family.