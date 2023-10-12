Retired SP’s wife cheated of property

Lokmat News Network

Retired superintendent of police (SP) Hirasingh Jadhav’s wife Indubai (62) was cheated by her brother by attempting to grab her building and also took a loan on this property. A case has been registered against the accused Ramesh Aade and Vimal Aade with the Pundliknagar police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Indubai, Hirasingh Jadhav had purchased plots in the Hanumannagar area. Ramesh has been staying with the Jadhav couple since he was a child. Hirasingh Jadhav had transferred some part of the plot in Ramesh’s name. In 2013, Jadhav prepared a sale deed after the distribution of the plot, accordingly, a flat and a shop were given to Ramesh. Accused Ramesh and Vimal then asked to be given the land for running a hostel in 2019. A rent agreement was done with Vimal on the monthly rent of Rs 70,000 but stopped paying rent in January, 2022. They also took a loan of Rs 32 lakh on the plot and did not pay the installments. Fed up with the torture, Indubai lodged a complaint with the police. PI Rajashree Aade is further investigating the case.