Reunion held after 41 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former students of Gurudev Samantbhadra Vidya Mandir Ellora held a reunion ceremony after 41 years since their graduation in 1982. The event brought together former classmates who reminisced about their time at the Jain Gurukul, sharing stories of school life. Attendees also reflected on the hard work required to build their identities after leaving school. All of the teachers who taught the class of 1982 were invited to the ceremony, which began with the lighting of lamps and idol worship. Emotional tributes were paid to deceased teachers and classmates. All alumni including Balchandra Ajmera, Dilip Kasliwal, Anil Thole and others were present. The group expressed a desire to hold such reunions annually.