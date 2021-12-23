Revenue of Rs 33 crore from Gunthewari regularization

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has got revenue of Rs 33.35 crore from regularization of Gunthewari. Citizens are expecting an extension for regularization as the number of proposals is less considering the number of properties in Gunthewari area.

The town planning department of the municipal corporation has received 3657 proposals for regularization of Gunthewari till date. Citizens have demanded that regularization tax be collected in four stages. The government decided to amend the Gunthewari Act and regularize the constructions in Gunthewari area from December 31, 2020. Following this decision, the corporation formed a panel of 52 architects. Proposals for regularization of assets are being taken up by the panel. To date, 1762 files have been approved and 63 files have been rejected by the corporation.

Revenue from each zone

The municipal corporation generated a revenue of Rs 15.87 crore from Satara-Deolai zone, Rs 4.36 crore from Jawahar colony, Garkheda zone, Rs 4.15 crore from Harsul zone and Rs 3.97 crore from town hall zone, informed the town planning department.