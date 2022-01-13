Revenue squad seize vehicles transporting sand illegally

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The revenue administration has slapped a fine of around Rs 1.50 crore upon vehicle-owners involved in illegal mining and transportation of sand from Paithan tehsil in the past 23 days. Out of the total fine money, the officials collected Rs 58.07 lakh. Under the guidance of sub-divisional officer Swapnil More, the acting tehsildar Dattatray Nilawad took the action from December 20, 2021 to January 12, 2022.

It may be noted that the state government has framed a new policy recommending penal action against the vehicle-owners and JCB-owners involved in illegal mining and transportation of sand. Meanwhile, the revenue officials has observed that the land mafia to divert them are utilising small vehicles like tractor and tempo laden with sand.

In the span of 23 days, the revenue squad led by acting tehsildar fined vehicle-owners and JCB-owners from Bidkin, Wadwadi, Chittegaon and others for illegally mining and transporting of sand, stone quarry and murum in vehicles like Hywa trucks and tempos. They also seized their JCBs.

Meanwhile, the officials are waiting to collect fine amount of Rs 50.31 lakh from Shivaji Ithape (Lohgaon), Rs 47.41 lakh from Dnyaneshwar Dhage (Bidkin), Rs 22.50 lakh from Somnath Sonawane (Chitegaon), Rs 18.80 lakh from Krishna Borde (Isarwadi), Rs 3.50 lakh from Baburao Bade (Pathardi) and Rs 1.30 lakh from Swapnil Chavan (Paithan).

Nilawad said, " We have served notices to vehicle-owners found violating the norms. Their vehicles have been seized and are in the tehsil office. If they fail to deposit the fine amount within stipulated period, we will initiate strict action against them."