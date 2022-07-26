Reverse engineering gaining foothold in the industrial area

Being used in automobile, mechanical, electrical and electronics manufacturing sector

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, July 26:

The ongoing research in the industrial sector has led to adoption of reverse engineering among companies. Especially, the demand has increased in the mechanical, automobile and electrical sector.

Due to the restrictions during the corona period, as it is not easy to provide technical information online, transactions in the technical sector among domestic and international companies had come to a halt. This led to companies turning towards reverse engineering. Companies that have their headquarters abroad and have production in the city are mostly involved in reverse engineering as it is not economical to bring the entire plant or large machinery to the city.

In the last few months, representatives of foreign companies have visited local companies in the city to inspect the manufacturing process of such machines and sell them to the foreign companies through reverse engineering.

What is reverse engineering

If a big company is producing machines and they want to start their plant in another country, then the work of making a similar exact replica of the machine is given to a company in another country. The similar replica is used for production in other countries.

Huge savings in cost

Automobiles and related parts are produced in large quantities in the city. Therefore, foreign companies are ready to provide work to small companies in Waluj and Shendra. This saves a lot of money.

Where is it being used

Reverse engineering is being used in all areas like automobile, mechanical and electrical and electronics manufacturing sector in the city. Therefore, manpower is required in a large amount. The manufacturing sector was hit in the last two years. But, the research in the reverse engineering in the industrial sector was ongoing, said Shivesh Kumar, machine design consultant.

Advantages of reverse engineering

-Savings in plant construction costs

-The machine is made precisely

-The difference between foreign price and domestic price is covered

-Saves the cost of moving machinery, plant