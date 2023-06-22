Review meeting for convocation ceremony held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A meeting of officers, different committee office-bearers and members was held at the Management Council Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

It may be noted that the 63convoction ceremony of Bamu will be hosted at 10 am on June 27.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will preside over the function while the secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal will be the chief guest.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath chaired the meeting.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza, Dr Vishnau Karhale, Pradeepkumar Deshmukh, Ravindra Kale, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Sanjay Rathod, Pravin Yannawar and others were present. The presidents of the various 25 committees and members were also present.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and Dr Bhagwan Sakhle guided and gave important instructions to the participants. A rehearsal of the programme will be held at the main auditorium at 3 pm on June 26.

There will be live webcasting through the university website. The Ph D researchers will be awarded the degree in the convocation ceremony while Postgraduate and M Phil students will get their degrees in the afternoon session programme to be organised in the Examination Building.

Box

1st convocation ceremony of newly elected MC members.

This will be the first convocation ceremony for the newly elected Management Council members. They included Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Bharti Gore, Principal Dr Bharat Khandar, Basavraj Mangrule, Nitin Jadhav, Yogita Hoke, Dutta Bhangar, Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar and joint director Dr Surendra Thakure.