Review meeting held on 3-day Indo Iran Film Festival

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

A three-day Indo-Iran Film Festival and annual prize distribution ceremony will be organised at Maulana Azad College, Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus, between September 27 and 29.

A review meeting of various committees on this event was conducted on Saturday.

College Principal Dr Mazahar Ahmed Farooqui chaired the meeting while Dr Arif Pathan, Dr Atharuddin Qadri, Dr Kazi Naveed, Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, Dr Rafiuddin Nasser, Dr Aparna Saraf, Dr Musak Rajjak, Dr Abdul Rab, Dr Zakiuddin Sohail, Zeeshan Naqshbandi and others were present.

A detailed discussion was held for the three-day gala event to be hosted on the campus this month's end. The annual prize will also be distributed to the students at the same festival.