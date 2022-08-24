Revised schedule for PG admissions issued; 1 more opportunity for aspirants

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday issued a revised schedule for the postgraduate courses admissions, providing local university students one more opportunity.

The university had earlier issued a schedule for the home university students and outside universities students. The admission process for PG courses ended on August 21 for both categories. The administration issued the revised schedule today only for local university candidates.

Those students who have graduated from Bamu can still apply for the course with the extension of the date up to August 28. The provisional merit list will be displayed on August 29. The final merit list will be released on August 31.

The counselling round for Science and Technology faculty will be organised at the main auditorium on September 3 followed by the counselling round for Humanities, Interdisciplinary, Commerce and Management Science faculties on September 5.

The details of vacant seats for the spot round admission will be announced on September 7 while the spot admission round will be conducted in the department concerned on September 10.