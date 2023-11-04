Rhyme and Story Competition at RJ International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rhyme and Story Competition was organised by the R J International School, recently for young students. The young orators captivated the audience with their recitations. The winners were rewarded for their efforts with certificates and gifts. RJIS team took efforts for the success. Secretary Parmeshwar Solunke, principal Shilpa Pathak, coordinator Balmeen Kohil and others were present.