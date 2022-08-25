Rickshaw driver arrested for raping woman

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Satara police arrested a rickshaw driver for raping a woman by taking her to the forest in Kanchanwadi. The accused has been identified as Harun Khajamia Qureshi (Sainagar, Garkheda area).

The complaint woman works in a shop and commutes in an auto-rickshaw while going to shop. She came in contact with Harun and both became friends. He used to carry her in his rickshaw every day.

In January, when she sit in his rickshaw, Harun took her to a jungle in Kanchanwadi and raped her. He also clicked her pictures on his mobile phone.

He then started blackmailing her to make the pictures viral. He used to beat and abuse her as well. He raped her on around 18 occasions and pressurized her to marry him.

Fed up with constant torture, the victim on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Harun with Satara police station. PSI Anita Phasate is further investigating the case.

The complainant mentioned in the complaint that on August 23, Harun’s brother Sharukh went to the house of the victim and her parents to marry their daughter to Harun. The next day, Harun threatened the victim and her parents to kill on the road.