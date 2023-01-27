Rickshaw driver caught selling sedatives

Aurangabad: A rickshaw driver was caught possessing and selling banned sedatives by the special anti-narcotics squad on Thursday. The suspect has been identified as Saddam Khan Sattar Khan (Chaus Colony, Shahbazar).

According to police, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) received a tip-off that Saddam has stocked some banned sedatives and is coming for selling these banned drugs near Ajanta dairy near Chelipura. Hence a team of PSI Sudhir Wagh, drug inspector Anjali Mitkar, constable Dharmaraj Gaikwad and others set a trap and caught Saddam red-handed. In the search, the team found 12 bottles of sedatives worth Rs 1680 in the rickshaw. The police sent four bottles to the forensic laboratory for examination. A case was registered in the City Chowk police station and PSI Subhash Hiwrale is further investigating the case.