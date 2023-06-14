Rickshaw drivers clash over money

Two rickshaw drivers clashed with each other with sharp weapons over the issue of money near SBI Chowk on Monday.

Police said Vijay Divte and Yogesh Gavhad are rickshaw drivers. A few days back, they had a transaction of Rs 500. However, a dispute aroused between them. On Monday, Yogesh was going in the rickshaw and Vijay chased him in his rickshaw. He stopped him near SBI Chowk and both of them violently clashed. Vijay stabbed a knife into Yogesh’s chest. Yogesh fell into a pool of blood. The nearby residents rushed him to the hospital. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station.

API Shraddha Waidande immediately arrested Vijay. He has been remanded in the police custody till June 16.