Riders threaten policemen for stopping vehicle

Aurangabad, June 22:

Two riders threatened three traffic policemen with dire consequences for stopping them. According to details, the traffic police constables Bhimrao Phaltankar, Gaikwad and Salve (full name not available) were checking vehicles under the Seven Hills flyover on Wednesday evening.

Mohammed Siddiqui Khaled Chaus (Saeeda Colony, Jatwada Road) and Syed Salman Syed Saud (Rahimnagar) were going on a two-wheeler which had no number plate.

When the policemen stopped the riders, they abused and threatened them with a knife.

Phaltankar took a photo of the vehicle and sent it to the assistant commissioner of police Vishal Dhume and police inspector of traffic branch Manoj Bahure.

Both the police officers reached the spot immediately. Police inspector of Jinsi Police Station Vinod Salgarkar and PSI Ananta Tangde launched a search for the accused. Police arrested the accused at Surananagar. A case was registered with Jinsi Police Station against them. Many cases were registered against them for committing the crimes.