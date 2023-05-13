Rise in gold prices encouraging usage of artificial jewellery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The frequent escalation in prices of yellow metal (gold) in the last few months is disappointing the housewives. Hence the gold ornaments are becoming unaffordable for them and slowly going out of their buying reach. However, the women did not lose hope. Instead, they find a way out to fulfil their earnest desire of wearing different designs by purchasing imitation jewellery, these days. As a result, the demand for this jewellery and its different designs has increased suddenly in the past few months. The imitation jewellery is affordable for them and if gets stolen or snatched away by the chain snatchers, the loss is minimal and bearable.

The price range of different types of artificial jewellery includes Mangalsutra (Rs 100-300); Ring (Rs 40-50); set of Four bangles (Rs 100-150); Tushi/Thushi - (Rs 100-200); Mohanmal (Rs 50-100); Maharani Haar - (Rs 300-400) and Chinchpeti (Rs 100-300).

Four days ago, the price of gold (24 carats) was Rs 62,800 (per 10 grams). The price dropped by Rs 700 and was Rs 62,100 on Friday. The yellow metal became costly and is being bought by those who are direly in need of it, the rest are preferring to buy bentex jewellery.

A trader of bentex jewellery Tausif Maniyar said, “ The marriage season is underway and the price of pure gold is touching the sky. On the other hand, the incidents of theft of gold ornaments are increasing in the marriage functions. Hence the customers are of the opinion that if it is stolen then it is not a big loss. This thought is encouraging women customers to buy bentex jewellery and the sale of it has been increased by 40 per cent.”