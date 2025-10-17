Rise in HBT cases challenges police during festival season

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The presence of thieves and robbers in the city has increased during Diwali. Within 24 hours in the N‑3 and Satara areas, houses were broken into and gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees along with cash were stolen. A thief also snatched a 16‑gram gold ornament (called ‘ganthan’) from a woman under the pretext of asking for directions. Because of this, people must be careful while travelling for festivals, going out into crowds for shopping, or visiting relatives.

It so happened that the health of Priyanka Kurekar’s (N‑3, CIDCO) father was not well, as a result, she along with her mother went to see him after locking the house on October 11 at 10 am. On October 15, Azim, who cleans their car, noticed that a light was on in their hall and informed Priyanka’s mother. Priyanka contacted a former corporator for help, who then alerted police inspector Ashok Bhandari of Pundaliknagar Police Station, and police rushed to the scene.

Thieves had broken the main door lock and entered. They forced open an iron cupboard and stole approximately 7 tolas of gold jewellery, 1,320 grams of Ganpati idols and samai, and ₹8,000 in cash. They also took the CCTV DVR. PSI Sunil Mhaské is investigating further.

Gold‑chain snatchings on the rise during festival season

On October 16 at about 12.30 pm, Anita Prakash Dhage (49), a resident of N‑7, was walking from Bajrang Chowk toward the post office. One of two men on an unregistered motorcycle (the man sitting behind) asked her, “Where is the PG hostel?” While she replied that she didn’t know, he snatched her 16.8‑gram gold make ornament (ganthan) and fled at speed. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.

Burglary in Peshwenagar

Chandrakant Sonar (63), retired from the Irrigation Department, lives with his family in Peshwenagar, Satara. He had gone to his native village on October 4. On October 14, it was discovered that his house had been burgled after the hasp (latches) was broken. Stolen items include a 5‑gram mangalsutra, an 8‑gram gold chain, 500 grams of silver niranjan, and ₹5,000 in cash. Satara police have registered a case.

If you’re going to your native village, follow these safety tips

Many people travel to their native villages during Diwali. Do not leave valuable items at home; be cautious while travelling.

Before leaving, ask a trusted neighbour to stay in the house.

Properly lock doors and windows. If possible, use a strong latch lock. Thieves often break the hasp rather than the padlock.

Apartment residents should install CCTV cameras and arrange security guards.

Stop newspaper and milk delivery while you are away.

If you are going out for celebrations, store jewellery and valuables in a bank locker.