Rising concerns as Ladki Bahin Scheme faces scrutiny
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 12, 2024 09:45 PM2024-12-12T21:45:09+5:302024-12-12T21:45:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The ‘Mukhyamantri Mazi Bahin Ladki Yojana’ played a pivotal role in securing the BJP-led alliance’s victory in the Assembly elections. Promising financial support to women, the scheme became the heart of their campaign. But now, with the government in power, anxiety is rising among the 20.25 lakh beneficiaries, as scrutiny of applications intensifies. The exclusion of 10,000 beneficiaries in Pune has raised concern and uncertainty.
The scheme has become a battleground for political debate. While the ruling alliance promised Rs 2,100 in monthly assistance, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi vowed Rs 3,000. In response to growing pressure, the government has revised the eligibility criteria just days after taking charge. Beneficiaries, already on edge, are now waiting eagerly for updates on the disbursement of the crucial sixth installment.
Rs 1,518.84 crores distributed so far
As of October 6, the scheme has disbursed Rs 1,518.84 crores to women across Marathwada. Five installments have already been credited to their accounts. However, the sixth installment remains on hold, pending a re-evaluation of the applications. Despite the urgency, the divisional administration has yet to receive any clear instructions from the government on how to proceed with the review process. Out of over 21.02 lakh applications, 20.25 lakh were approved, 5,856 were conditionally approved, 41,258 were rejected, 6,238 are still under review, and 63,657 were deemed invalid. The suspense over final approval is leaving the beneficiaries in limbo, waiting for answers that will determine their future.
District-wise beneficiary count
District Beneficiaries
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 4,13,624
Latur 2,20,361
Beed 2,94,893
Parbhani 1,87,307
Jalna 2,11,732
Hingoli 1,29,203
Dharashiv 2,13,536
Nanded 3,54,473
Total 20,25,129