Rising concerns as Ladki Bahin Scheme faces scrutiny

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ‘Mukhyamantri Mazi Bahin Ladki Yojana’ played a pivotal role in securing the BJP-led alliance’s victory in the Assembly elections. Promising financial support to women, the scheme became the heart of their campaign. But now, with the government in power, anxiety is rising among the 20.25 lakh beneficiaries, as scrutiny of applications intensifies. The exclusion of 10,000 beneficiaries in Pune has raised concern and uncertainty.

The scheme has become a battleground for political debate. While the ruling alliance promised Rs 2,100 in monthly assistance, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi vowed Rs 3,000. In response to growing pressure, the government has revised the eligibility criteria just days after taking charge. Beneficiaries, already on edge, are now waiting eagerly for updates on the disbursement of the crucial sixth installment.

Rs 1,518.84 crores distributed so far

As of October 6, the scheme has disbursed Rs 1,518.84 crores to women across Marathwada. Five installments have already been credited to their accounts. However, the sixth installment remains on hold, pending a re-evaluation of the applications. Despite the urgency, the divisional administration has yet to receive any clear instructions from the government on how to proceed with the review process. Out of over 21.02 lakh applications, 20.25 lakh were approved, 5,856 were conditionally approved, 41,258 were rejected, 6,238 are still under review, and 63,657 were deemed invalid. The suspense over final approval is leaving the beneficiaries in limbo, waiting for answers that will determine their future.

District-wise beneficiary count

District Beneficiaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 4,13,624

Latur 2,20,361

Beed 2,94,893

Parbhani 1,87,307

Jalna 2,11,732

Hingoli 1,29,203

Dharashiv 2,13,536

Nanded 3,54,473

Total 20,25,129