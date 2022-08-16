River Dale celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, August 16: River Dale High school celebrated the Independence Day with great zeal. Chief guest Milind Deshpande, topper of Std X Sakshi Deshpande, topper of Std XII Rajnandini Deshmukh along with dignitaries Dr Makarand Deshpande, Sakshi Deshpande, the principal and academic head unfurled the tricolour. Group dances and inter-house patriotic song competition were organised. The judges were Kedar Deshmukh, Rahul Joshi and Sneha Rathod and the winner House was Saamveda. Kedar Deshmukh and Rahul Joshi enthralled the audience with their guest performance. All the students and parents witnessed this grand celebration.