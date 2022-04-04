River Dale holds session on women staff's health

Aurangabad, April 4: River Dale High school conducted a symposium recently focussing on women staff health. Gynaecologist Dr Payal Chobe, who aimed for perfect health to both the students and the teachers, guided the staff.

Risk behaviours, which present the fastest growing health issues for adolescents and women staff, have long-term negative effects and increase the risks for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in later life. NCDs prevention therefore should play an important role at school. For many adolescents and preceptors, school health services are the first and the most accessible point of contact with health services. Schools offer many opportunities for children and young people to develop a positive outlook on life and a healthy lifestyle. Considering these issues, the symposium was organised.