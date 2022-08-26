Riyazoddin Siddiqui passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 26, 2022 07:45 PM 2022-08-26T19:45:02+5:30 2022-08-26T19:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 26:
A resident of Jubilee Park, Mohammed Riyazoddin Siddiqui, died of a brief illness on Thursday. He was 60.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid (Buddi Lane) on August 25 morning, while the burial took place in the Chittakhana Qabrastan.
He is survived by a wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. The departed soul was the husband of Navkhanda College's librarian Eraj Siddiqui.