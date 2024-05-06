RJ Intel School archives 100 pc success in 10th Std result

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The students of RJ International School achieved unmatched success in the ICSE 10th Board Examinations result that was declared on Monday. A total of 12 students have scored above 90 pc marks while 24 students have passed with distinction and the rest in First Division.

Tanmay Sonvane is the school topper with a score of 97.20 pc marks followed by Varad Katare (second-96.40 pc), and Rushabh Kataria (third- 94.60 pc).

Katare also obtained a perfect score of 100 marks in Chemistry, Tanmay Sonvane, Srushti Deore, Siddhant Gavhane, Dhanashree Deshpande and Amruta Jogdand scored 99 marks out of 100 each in Hindi. School president Raghavendra Joshi, Vice President Rasdeep Singh Chawla, Secretary Parmeshwar Solunke and Principal Shilpa Pathak along with all teaching staff congratulated all achievers for their success.