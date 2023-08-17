RJ International School celebrates 77th Independence Day with grandeur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2023 12:10 AM 2023-08-17T00:10:32+5:30 2023-08-17T00:10:32+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The RJ International School came alive with patriotic fervour as it commemorated India's 77th Independence Day with a spectacular celebration. Chief guest Madhura Anvikar, accompanied by RJIS president Raghavendra Joshi, vice-president Rasdeep Singh Chawla, trustee Aditi Joshi, secretary Parameshwar Solunke, and principal Shilpa Pathak inaugurated the festivities. Anvikar hoisted the national flag. The celebration featured a captivating mass PT display by the students, classical and western dance performances, and a poignant skit honouring unsung heroes of the Independence movement. Speeches in Sanskrit, Hindi, and English highlighted the importance of national unity and freedom. Grade 10 meritorious students were feted.