RJ International students’ study tour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of the RJ International School recently visited Planet Robotics (PlanetPro Automation Pvt. Ltd.), a provider of Industrial Automation systems and solutions in Waluj as part of study tour. Company directors Rahul Jadhao and Shamsundar Patil explained the facilities at the unit. Students gained invaluable knowledge by operating some of the robots and developing a curiosity about their industrial applications and in automation.

Students obtained information on robots doing a variety of jobs including spot welding, forging, pick and place, housing machine tending, press handling and destacking. The students also interacted with the staff.