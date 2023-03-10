Road work in the industrial areas to start within a month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State industries minister, Uday Samant, announced that road development work will begin in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar industrial areas within a month. This initiative is part of the State government's goal to achieve balanced industrial development and rapid growth in underdeveloped areas. The government is providing maximum incentive funds to these areas while categorizing MIDCs.

In response to a question from MLC Satyajit Tambe, Samant stated that 50 per cent of the tax collected by the MIDC's will be given to the Gram Panchayat as per the rules. Additionally, a collective incentive scheme is being implemented to encourage industries in different regional divisions. This initiative includes additional schemes to attract micro, small, and medium as well as large-scale projects to create employment in industrially underdeveloped areas such as Vidarbha, Marathwada, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, and Nandurbar.

Samant also addressed the lack of amenities in industrial areas and stated that funds have been made available for road development in all the MIDC areas in the city. The State government aims to provide balanced industrial development while ensuring the rapid growth of underdeveloped areas.