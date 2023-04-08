Robberies at five places in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a series of bike-borne robberies, thieves looted 15 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 5 lakhs in cash from closed houses in various villages in Sillod tehsil. The incidents took place in two places in Anvi, three in Sarola, and one in Asadi (Sillod) on Friday night. The police have not registered a case yet as no complaint has been filed. The thieves were caught on CCTV footage and fingerprint experts were called to investigate the scene. The police have urged the victims to come forward and file complaints to take necessary action.