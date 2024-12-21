Robbery at AS club square

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following a recent incident where a worker’s mobile phone was snatched, another robbery took place at AS Club Square on December 20, targeting a supervisor from Anand Agro Company. The incident occurred early in the morning, and a case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Govind Divekar (27, Padegaon), lodged a complaint. Divekar, who works as a lifting supervisor at Anand Agro in the Pahod area on Beed Road, was returning home on his motorcycle (MH-15-SQ-8580) on Friday after completing his work. As he reached AS Club Square around 3:30 am, three thieves on a motorcycle blocked his path. Before Divekar could react, they snatched the keys from his motorcycle, held a knife to his stomach, and threatened, "Give me everything you have." When Divekar attempted to resist, they injured him with the knife, leaving a wound on his thigh. The thieves took Divekar's mobile phone, worth Rs 10,000, and an electric weighing scale, valued at Rs 20,000, before fleeing the scene.