Rohan Kulkarni gets Ph D
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2023 09:45 PM 2023-08-30T21:45:02+5:30 2023-08-30T21:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: KTH Royal Institute of Technoloyg, Stockholm has conferred Ph D on Rohan Kulkarni in Mechanical Engineering.
He submitted his thesis based on 'Machine learning driven condition monitoring and predictive maintenance of the highspeed rail vehicles' under the guidance of research guide Mats Berg. He works as a productive maintenance expert at Atkins British multinational company.