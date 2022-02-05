Rohini bags Yadavrao Patil Gold Medal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2022 07:20 PM2022-02-05T19:20:02+5:302022-02-05T19:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 5: Rohini Vijay Sharma has bagged ‘Late Yadavrao Patil Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in ...
Aurangabad, Feb 5:
Rohini Vijay Sharma has bagged ‘Late Yadavrao Patil Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in Master of Fine Art (MFA) examinations conducted in March/April 2021 by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). She completed the MFA from the Department of Fine Art, Bamu.Open in app