Role of CAs imp to make country Superpower: Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

“A country with a strong economy can only become Superpower. Indian economy is in fifth place across the country today, surpassing even Britain which ruled the country for 159 years. The role of Chartered Accountants (CAs) will be important to make our country a Superpower and developed. There is a high demand for CAs,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of convocation organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the newly qualified 150 CAs, at ICAI Bhavan, on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University Dr K V S Sarma was the guest of honour.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that a country cannot develop till the eradication of poverty.

“There is a need to take efforts to strengthen the poor economically. It requires a contribution of CAs also,” he added.

VC Dr K V S Sarma focused on the duties of CAs towards the welfare of society.

He also urged CAs to join law courses which will help them to pursue their carrier in

the juridical system in India.

Explaining the journey of CAs,

Central Council member CA Umesh Sharma administered the oath to the newly qualified CAs.

In this convocation ceremony, ICAI president CA Debashis Mitra and Vice President CA Aniket Talathi addressed the function virtually from Delhi. Branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal around 150 newly qualified CAs participated in the convocation ceremony.

Branch vice-chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, secretary CA Kedar Pande, Treasurer-CA Amol Godha, CA Mahesh Indani, CA Rupali Bothara and others have taken efforts to make this ceremony a grant successful.