Rose against injustice, atrocities

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

“Whether we are in power or not, the activist of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) should always ready to rose against injustice and atrocity against general public. I have come here to give you confidence”, opined former minister Rajesh Tope during the convention of the NCP Aurangabad East Constituency here on Sunday. NCP leaders Manik Shinde, Dr Rajesh Pawar, city president Khaja Shfoddin, East president Vitthal Jadhav, Motilal Jagtap, Manjusha Pawar and others were present.

The activists who joined NCP from other parties were felicitated on the occasion. They were given appointment letters.

Rajaram More, Mayur Sonawane, Dashrath Manvatkar, Prashant Jagtap, Shripat Shinde, Dilip Kharat, Dilip Mhaske and others took efforts for the success of the convention.