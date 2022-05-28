Rough draft on prabhags got viral on social media ?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 28:

Sensation prevailed in city after the rough draft on delimitation of prabhags (cluster of three wards) is alleged to have got viralled on social media. The document has prompted the aspirants desirous to contest the forthcoming municipal corporation to visit their targetted wards, check its new boundaries and also the boundaries of newly formed prabhags. They were seen surveying each lane and locality as well.

Earlier, the SEC directed the AMC to submit the rough draft on or before May 17. However, the AMC missed the deadline it received the base map of the city from SEC. Later on, the AMC got puzzled as the population figures sent by SEC and the figures possessed by the AMC does not matched each other. Hence the AMC was unable to insert the enumeration blocks in the base map sent by SEC. Hence to guide in draft, the SEC called the AMC delegation to Mumbai on Friday. The AMC submitted the new rough draft in the meeting. Hence, it is alleged that this draft has got leaked. Many past and present public representatives received it on their social media accounts. As the day broke, the aspirants rushed to visit their desirous wards/prabhags to see the boundaries and plan further. The leaked document highlights divisions in the boundaries of many old wards.

Division in Gulmandi ward

Gulmandi area is considered as the bastion of Shiv Sena. However, this ward has been divided into three parts. The Raja Bazaar, Aurangpura and Nawabpura wards have been clustered into one prabhag, while another prabhag comprise of Harshnagar, Lota Karanja and Chelipura. Meanwhile, some areas have been attached to other prabhags.Besides, Pahadsinghpura and Aref Colony wards have been attached to Ektanagar ward to form one prabhag.

Who will be benefitting !!

For the past many days, a rumour was spread that Shiv Sena would be benefitting in the formation of prabhags. However, as per the leaked document, it is feared that Sena may hardly get candidate in many prabhags?

According to experts, AIMIM and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi would be benefitting in many wards.BJP will also be benefitting in some prabhags.

The deputy commissioner (election branch) Santosh Tengale said,“ The rough draft on prabhags has not yet finalised.I am unable to speak on the viralled draft.”