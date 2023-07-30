'Rover' revolutionizes land survey process

Settles over 2000 cases of land survey in 3 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Land records office has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its land surveying process with the introduction of 'Rover survey machines.' In the past, the office faced an overwhelming number of applications for land survey, leading to a backlog of pending cases due to limited manpower. However, the newly implemented rover technology has not only expedited the process but also increased accuracy in land measurement, benefiting farmers and citizens alike.

The rover survey machine, connected directly to satellites, enables precise position calculations from any location, making it a movable device for field measurements. The officials said that using the rover, they can measure one hectare of land in just 30 minutes, considerably reducing the time taken for land surveying.

The implementation of rovers in the district began three months ago, and already around two thousand cases have been successfully settled. With eight rovers deployed in the city and additional units in the tehsil areas, the new system has significantly streamlined the land survey process. Previously, applicants had to wait for up to three months to receive their land survey results. Now, with the rover's swift calculations, farmers can obtain their land maps within a month, even if they opt for urgent processing by paying extra fees.

Rover technology proves game-changer

The district currently employs 41 surveyors across nine land record offices, with 17 surveyors in the city office and approximately 24 in the district's other eight offices. The rover technology has proven to be a game-changer, especially for applications from the 1373 villages in the district, said Nilesh Unde, the deputy superintendent of land records.