Rs 1 lakh reward to curb female foeticide

Aurangabad, March 9:

There is still a tendency towards female foeticide in the district. Abortions take place at some centers. But the health administration is working hard to prevent this. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced to the person giving information about such centers. So far this amount has been given to one person in the district.

Sonography centers are functioning in every district and municipal area of the state. These centers are inspected from time to time by the appropriate authorities. Medical abortion laws are also being enforced. A reward of Rs 1 lakh is announced to catch sonography centers involved in gender determination tests.

After receiving information about the law being violated, the concerned authorities investigate the center. This amount is paid after the conclusion of violation of law and filing of FIR in the police station. Patients should lodge a written complaint with the municipal corporation if they are aware of such centers, appealed civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavale.