Rs 100 Cr to be reimbursed as RTE fee

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar assured the Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) office-bearers of releasing Rs 100 crore for the RTE fees reimbursement.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the English Schools Association held recently. Nearly Rs 200 crore fees refund of those students who were admitted under the Right to Education Act in private English schools was pending with the State Government.

A delegation of MESA submitted a memorandum to the minister in the convention for fee reimbursement.

State president of the Association Pravin Avhale, chief spokesman Prahlad Shinde, Ratnakar Phalke, Sunil Magar and others were present. Earlier, MP Supriya Sule also raised the issue of English schools with Deepak Kesarkar.

State coordinator of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal Manoj Patil, Milind Patil, Walmik Surase, Sharadchandra Dharurkar, Kishor Mane and others were present.