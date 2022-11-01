Rs 14,500 pay hike to Taiyo Kagaku India workers

Aurangabad:

The Taiyo Kagaku India Pvt Ltd in Waluj industrial area has decided to give a pay hike of Rs 14,500 to the workers. An agreement regarding this was recently signed between the company management and Aurangabad Mazdoor union (CITU), said general secretary Damodar Mankape in a press release.

According to the agreement, the monthly pay hike will be implemented from April 1, 2022. This includes a 50 per cent increase in basic and 50 per cent in other allowances. The health insurance has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh. An amount of Rs 2 lakh will be provided interest-free for the higher education of the children of workers. Company general manager Praveen Firke, Yogesh Pingle, Union’s Prashant Deshmukh, RR Patil, Yogesh Ukirde, Daval Adagale, Tanaji Patil and others were present.