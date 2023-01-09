Rs 28 crore bypass proposal approved in Ellora

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a positive development, a high-ranking committee headed by the state’s Chief Secretary, on Monday, approved the construction of a four-lane tar road, as a bypass route, from Ellora Caves Number 1 to Mahadev Temple under Sri Kshetra Ghrishneshwar Ellora Development Plan. The estimated cost of the bypass is Rs 28 crore (Rs 27.58 crore).

Meanwhile, it is hoped that the bypass will help develop the vicinity of Ellora Caves and the Ghrishneshwar temple free from pollution and get rid of regular traffic congestion.

The meeting of the committee comprising high-ranking officers was held through video-conferencing on Monday. The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, collector A K Pandey, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena, district planning officer Bharat Wayal and others participated in the meeting.

At the outset, the district collector underlined the need for the bypass and how it is going to benefit a long way. There are world heritage site caves and the Jyotirlinga temple at Ellora. As a result, a large number of foreign tourists from different countries and devotees visit Ellora every year. The caves are situated on the Aurangabad-Dhule national highway. As a result, there is frequent mobility of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) on it. Hence the pollution caused by these vehicles is creating an impact on the caves. Hence if the bypass is approved, the HMVs will be diverted towards it and there will be no inconvenience to the tourists and their vehicles.

The collector also informed in the meeting that during his interaction with the shopkeepers existing in the periphery of the caves during the last month, they are ready to shift their shops to the MTDC’s Visitors Centre.

Bypass is the need of the hour

Kendrekar underlined, “ The bypass road will help to free the vicinity of the caves and the temple from pollution. Considering the rise in the strength of vehicles, tourists and devotees, the construction of the bypass is the need of the hour. Hence, approving the proposal and estimate is the need of the hour.

Hence on, the committee okayed the construction of the four-lane BT bypass road in the online meeting.”