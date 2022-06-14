Rs 3000 snatched from lawyer

Aurangabad, June 14:

A car driver had forcibly snatched Rs 3,000 from a lawyer after he met with an accident after the car took sudden U-turn without giving any warning. A case has been registered against the driver at Kranti Chowk police station three months after the incident.

According to the police, the complainant, Vishal Raju Gadekar, is a lawyer. On March 5, he was going to court via Aurangpura when the driver of the car (MH-20-CD-0478) suddenly took a U-turn in front of SB College in Aurangpura. The complainant met with an accident due to this action of the car driver. As he was standing on the side of the road, the driver approached him and demanded compensation for damaging the car.

He then snatched Rs 3,000 from the complainant's pocket and assaulted him. The police had not registered a complaint against the suspect. He then approached the court, and directed the Kranti Chowk police to register a case and investigate the matter. A case was registered on Monday.