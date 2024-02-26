Rs 302 Cr budget to be presented in Senate meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will present a Rs 302.58 crore budget in the Senate meeting to be held on February 27 for the financial year 2024-25. The estimated revenue is Rs 263.67 crore while expenses are Rs 302 crore. This means that there is a deficit of Rs 38.91 crore.

Senior Management Council member Principal Dr Bharat Khandare will present the budget.

Subjects like submission of the report of the action, replies to 37 questions raised by the members in the last meeting, different financial reports and audit report will be kept in the meeting for approval. This is the first meeting of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari after taking charge of the post around a month ago.