Rs 346 Cr relief for farmers in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government on Monday issued orders approving relief funds for farmers who suffered losses of two to three hectares because of heavy rains in the Marathwada division during the ongoing monsoon. This included Rs 346.31 crore for seven districts in the division.

The heavy rains in the region caused extensive damage to crops. Relief fund for the districts is being approved in phases. This is the fourth ordinance approving relief funds.

The Government approved a relief fund of Rs 346.31 crore for the losses incurred between June and September. This is for the losses of 3.58 lakh farmers for their crops spread on 3.88 lakh hectares of land. Although the Government claims that this financial assistance will provide some relief to farmers affected by heavy rains, this assistance is likely to reach the farmers' accounts only after Diwali.

Box

4 GRs for Rs 3182 Cr aid

After the Government issued the first Government Resolution (GR) of Rs 1418 crore aid for the losses in June, July and August, followed by the second GR for Rs 65 crore, the third GR of Rs 1353 crore was issued. The fourth GR for Rs 346 crore was issued. During the last fifteen days, the Government issued the fourth GR of Rs 3182 crore.

Box

District......................Fund in crores

Chh Sambhajinagar...81.62

Beed................67.24

Latur...............35.72

Parbhani..........49.42

Jalna...............64.75

Hingoli...........11.30

Nanded...........36.22

Total..............346.31