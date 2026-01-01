Rs 3.55 lakh seized during inspection at Golwadi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Amid the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025, static surveillance teams have intensified vehicle checks to enforce the Model Code of Conduct and curb illegal cash movement. On Friday, Municipal Corporation Team No. 08 conducted inspections on Golwadi Road between 8 am and 4 pm. At around 11.05 am, a Maruti Expresso (MH–FP-3422) was stopped. During the search, over Rs 3.55 lakh in 710 notes of Rs 500 was found concealed in the dashboard. The driver, Madhukar Sitaram Pawar, failed to give a satisfactory explanation. The cash was seized and deposited with the Election Decision Officer for further legal action.