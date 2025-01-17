Rs 50 lakh dispute sparks violent clash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A financial dispute over Rs 50 lakh erupted into a violent altercation in Junabazar late on Wednesday, leaving one man injured and both parties filing police complaints.

The clash occurred at 10 pm when Shaikh Nazir allegedly poured a flammable substance on his nephew, Shaikh Salim (29), and threatened him, saying, "I’ll die, and I’ll kill you too." The argument stemmed from unresolved financial dealings between the two. Nazir, accompanied by Yasmin Sheikh, Shaikh Masir, and Shaikh Mudabbil, reportedly forced their way into Salim’s house and assaulted him. In retaliation, Nazir filed a complaint accusing Salim, along with Shaikh Hasan, Shaikh Saif, and Shaikh Salman, of attempting to set him on fire and assaulting him. The City Chowk Police Station has registered cases from both sides, and an investigation is underway to determine the events leading to the clash.