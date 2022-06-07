RSS and MIM are made for each other: Thakur

Aurangabad, June 7:

State minister for women and child welfare Yashomati Thakur today accused RSS and MIM of being for each other. She was guiding the Congress workers in Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

She said, people are fed up with BJP's lies. They have started politicizing small things. Dirty politics like this have never happened before. At least 40 Congress women should be elected in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections. To win the elections, first strengthen the booth committees. If you are fearless and honest, you will be able to win. Don't think that I am alone. Settle your internal quarrel. Only then the party will win the municipal and Zilla Parishad elections. Meanwhile, while talking to reporters, Thakur alleged that some organizations were spreading false propaganda that malnutrition was on the rise in Maharashtra.

She claimed that even though BJP is playing dirty in Rajya Sabha elections, only Mahavikas Aghadi will win. District president Dr Kalyan Kale, city president Hisham Osmani, former state minister Anil Patel, State Congress general secretary Namdeo Pawar, women’s Congress district president Hema Patil, City president adv Anjali Wadje, Dr Arun Shirsath and other activists were present in large numbers.