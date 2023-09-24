RSS is the source of Bahujan Samaj’s misery

BG Kolse Patil: Centenary golden jubilee session of Satyashodhak Samaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The present situation of the country is appalling, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh people have occupied the higher institutions. Retired Justice BG Kolse Patil alleged that the source of Bahujan's suffering is 'RSS'.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Satyashodhak Samaj Pratishthan on the Satyashodhak Samaj centenary golden jubilee celebration at Tapadia Natyamandir on Sunday.

Kolse Patil said, according to a recently published survey, citizens who have gone abroad from the country are being harassed by implementing the traditional caste system abroad.

Efforts are underway to expand the Satyashodhak movement beyond being merely academic. Thoughts have to be sown continuously. Therefore, the flow of ideas will not be interrupted, said Mahesh Ninale, welcome president of the programme. A special issue of Ramai Magazine was released at the programme along with the books 'Ambedkari Movement : Directions of Success' and 'Current Challenges before Indian Constitution' written by Anant Raut. Retired IPS Suresh Khopde, senior journalist Niranjan Takle, samaj president KE Haridas and others were present.