RTO fix maximum ticket fares: Travel operators continue to defy orders

Aurangabad-Nagpur ticket Rs 2400: Passengers pay Rs 2700 to Rs 3000

Aurangabad:

The maximum passenger fare for private buses on various routes was fixed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday to prevent financial exploitation of the passengers. The maximum fare for Aurangabad to Nagpur bus was fixed at Rs 2,400, but actually the fare for this route is Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,000.

Like every year, the travel operators have increased the fares in the festive season. Travel operators are allowed to charge one and a half times the fare of the state transport corporation, but in reality, double the fare is being charged on many routes. Along with ST, the number of people traveling by private buses is high. Due to the gap between demand and supply during the peak season, there are complaints of arbitrary fares charged by tour operators. Therefore, the RTO held a meeting of the travel operators and suggested charging the fare as per the rules. Also, the RTO office fixed the maximum passenger fares for private buses, but many travels are charging more than the fixed maximum fares.

Passengers must lodge complaint

Travel operators have been instructed to charge the fare as per rules. The maximum fare has been fixed with the aim of preventing financial exploitation of the passengers. The private passenger transporters have also been instructed that the excess amount collected should be returned to the concerned passengers. The passengers can lodge a complaint with the RTO if an excess ticket is charged, said RTO Sanjay Metrewar.

Maximum fares fixed by RTO:

Route Maximum fare per passenger

Aurangabad-Mumbai Rs 1800

Aurangabad-Nagpur Rs 2400

Aurangabad-Chandrapur Rs 2900

Aurangabad-Solapur Rs 1500

Aurangabad-Latur Rs 1300

Aurangabad-Pune Rs 1200

Aurangabad-Kolhapur Rs 2200

Aurangabad-Sangli Rs 2200

Aurangabad-Yavatmal Rs 1700

Aurangabad-Hingoli Rs 1100